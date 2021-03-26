Bonded by blood, golden jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence





On 26 March 2021, The Republic of Bangladesh will be celebrating their Golden Jubilee of freedom, defining the reign of tyranny and oppression inflicted directly by the West Pakistani military-industrial alliance which let two probably one of the bloodiest and most horrific conflicts in the Subcontinent of Asia. Interestingly this year also marks the centenary celebrations of "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman", who single handily stood firm against the dictatorship an atrocities and had the vision to carve out an independent Bangladesh keeping alive the core principles of democracy freedom of the Bengali people at its heart.





Soon after the partition of the Indian Subcontinent based on the flawed two-nation theory the Eastern Wing what subjected to premeditated and calculated suppression and subjugation. The president of Pakistan Muhamad Ali Jinnah, on his maiden voyage, announced the first striking blow when he announced that "Urdu and only Urdu would be the state language of Pakistan" completely undermining the sentiments and aspirations of more than half of the population of Pakistan which in turn was the majority share of Pakistan's human collective capital.





The students of Dhaka University and civilians protested on the streets in one of the most violent and gruesome demonstrations in love and appreciation of their mother language. They paid the penultimate price on 21st February 1952 when heavy-handed law enforcement agencies opened fire on peaceful protesters in cold blood. Since then even the United Nations has acknowledged 21st February as International Mother Language Day in recognition of the martyrs who struggled with the Bengali language, which they undertook to ensure that the Bengali identity was not lost from the face of East Pakistan.





There was an attitude of gross bias, bigotry, and intolerance for the residents of East Pakistan in comparison to their Western compatriots who enjoyed the lion's share of the resources, revenues, and riches (especially the jute dollar cash crop revenues). With the West Pakistani predominantly Punjabi, military establishment taking an iron grip on the entire country saw the repeated erosion of Democratic forces and the emergence of Military might (One Unit creation), the population of East Pakistan felt even more annihilated and vanquished.







As luck would have had it in November 1970 the worst possible Cyclone Bhola in recorded history struck the shores of East Pakistan wiping out almost half a million souls at landfall. Utter ignorance and gross lack of activation of state and international resources to aid and rescue the aftermath of such a natural calamity further cemented the deep divide between the East and the West. In the 1970 free and possibly only fair General elections of Pakistan saw the Awami League under the leadership of the charismatic Sheikh Mujibur Rahman won an overwhelming absolute majority of 160 seats out of the 300 members total assembly was poised to form the next government of Pakistan. However, a deep-seeded conspiracy obstructed the flow of democracy and thus changed the direction of history in the Indian subcontinent forever.





Following the barbaric military crackdown of Operation Searchlight on 26 March 1971, hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians, men women, and children were mercilessly butchered and ravaged throughout East Pakistan. It is estimated as high as 10 million refugees fled across the borders into neighboring India to seek refuge from absolutism and reign of terror which lasted in East Pakistan from 26 March up to 16th December 1971. Under the joint synergistic forces of the Mukti Bahini (Bengali Liberation forces) and Indian Armed Forces, the West Pakistani military establishment capitulated.







Probably the biggest surrender of military and other officials numbering as high as 90 thousand, after the Second World War. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested on the night of Operation Searchlight and was rumored to have his grave dug out and faced imminent liquidation by the West Pakistani establishment. He stood sturdy and intrepid even when death was imminent. On his side stood shoulder to shoulder the iron lady Mrs. Indira Gandhi of India who vouched that she will do whatever is possible and necessary in order to ensure that the people of Bangladesh get what they have struggled so dearly for and would never ever give up her resolve to free the Sheikh in order that he returns back to his people as their true leader.





This year marks the commemoration 50 years Bangladesh Liberation War, the blood and sacrifices of thousands stands testimony to the vigor and conviction of both neighbors, have parallel enshrined principles of democracy and pluralism as their founding factor. In 2015 the leadership of both India and Bangladesh under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi further strengthened the bilateral cooperation by signing the historical Land Boundary Agreement and the exchange of enclaves an example was done by none no other countries in the world. This was probably the only instance in which geographical boundaries were re-calibrated to suit the best interests of both countries by deploying a peaceful and amicable solution, bullet-free in nature.





Ask the world faces the planetary peril of a global pandemic of Covid19 ravaging havoc the solution of a vaccine to cure this disease is on the horizon, India is playing a leading role in providing vaccine to the entire world community. The bilateral friendship of both India and Bangladesh scaled new heights when Bangladesh was given the first distribution of Covid 19 vaccines by India highest in the neighborhood of South East Asia. New cross-border international connectivity projects (Maitri Setu) connecting India Bangladesh and beyond are being developed at a rapid pace help to improve not only trade and commerce but also people-to-people contact which are the roots of this relationship based on harmony and concord.





The bedrock foundation of this alliance based on trust and mutual cooperation will be celebrated on 26th March 2021 when Bangladesh will celebrate her 50th Independence Day alongside will be present the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing side by side with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as both countries stood in 1971 exactly half a century ago. The significance of this bond is paramount in nature and will only augment when the two mature democracies of SE Asia, complement each other in the path to prosperity and success in conjunction.





Priyajit Debsarkar is an author and geopolitical analyst.

