Colors of Independence





We have not forgotten anything....we will not forget anything. We have been observing the Golden Jubilee of our Independence throughout the previous year and the 51st Birthday of our great Motherland is just around the corner. The whole world has been going through an unprecedented crisis (that comes maybe once in a century) for a whole year now. Most of the countries of the world have come to a virtual standstill achieving no growth or even a negative one. But prudent Leadership and Kindness of Almighty has guided us through this traumatic period with comparatively better statistics than many countries. Though, because of stringent situations and health restrictions we could not observe the Jubilee with as much grandeur as we may have desired, we still have achieved the milestone and the world has acclaimed our feat.







Interestingly and incidentally the year coincided with the Centenary Birth Anniversary of Bangabandhu, the Father of our Nation. Both the Grand Gala occasions have been observed with due solemnity keeping all health restrictions and Covid protocols in place. The collective celebrations may have been less but the significance of the Year was well underscored and all patriotic Bangladeshis are proud of their origin. Our pride has increased with the fact that the World bodies have recognized that we are coming out of the bracket of our previous group of Nations in terms of development. We are leading all the South Asian countries in many indicators of development and have surpassed our previous co-citizens from whose neo-colonial exploitation we got liberated in 1971 in almost all sectors of economy and development.





This year's Independence Day celebrations will be very special for various reasons. It is a landmark to celebrate our Golden Jubilee and step into the 51st year of existence in flying colors. We are setting new goals since we are being promoted to a new level of Development. Braving the pandemic situation some of the neighboring Heads of States are participating in our celebrations. We have, so far, comparatively successfully contained the outbreak and damage of the pandemic Covid in our country. There is no scope of being complacent though. We have to remain vigilant in keeping Covid under control by mass vaccination and maintaining health protocols. At the same time, we should keep the wheel of our economy moving. A proper balance must be struck. Our month of celebrations is coming to an end soon and we must proceed cautiously to achieve our targets. We should remain brave, cautious, and vigilant all the time. We should not forget celebrations. At the same time, we should put maximum restraints on mass gatherings and follow health restrictions as directed.





Now let's get back to the opening remarks of my write-up. We will have to remember the supreme sacrifice of our people for our Independence. We should never forget the Freedom Fighters (both Conventional: Bangladesh Armed Forces and Guerrillas: students, laborers, peasants, and common people with short training) who led the Mukti Sangram from the front. We should always remember our Martyrs numbering about 3 million, the Veeranganas who were molested by the heinous Paki hayenas and their collaborators and hundreds of thousands of our men turned disabled by Paki inhuman torture. We should always remember that approximately 10 million of our population were turned into refugees fleeing to India to save their life and chastity. Similar or more numbers were internally displaced. All these facts are recorded and are not to be forgotten. We should always give honor to each and every individual and family who had to suffer in any way for our freedom.







We have to understand and remember that none of them went to fight the War of Liberation or left their home with the hope of getting any reward or benefit. It's us who have to evaluate their sacrifice for the Motherland and give them their due. We should appreciate that we are where we are today because of their supreme sacrifice. Our supreme leader Bangabandhu's prudent leadership prepared us gradually towards our liberation from the exploitation of the West Pakistani regime who were never just or logical to us. Democracy was never practiced there because they knew that we Bengalis being the majority population of Pakistan will win any democratic election and their evil designs of playing supremacy will come to an end.







All through the quarter-century of our existence as united Pakistan, we had to keep fighting for our equal rights which had always been denied by the Pak Military and Civil bureaucracy. In fact, they never treated us as equals and tried to keep us suppressed. Needless to say, they had some of our people who cooperated and collaborated with the Pakistanis to get a piece of the cake from their leftovers. The same scenario continued all through. To show a few examples: we had to fight for our language (Language Movement of 1952), for culture (banning of Rabindra Sangeet), for the emancipation of our rights (6point movement of Awami League/11 point movement of All-Party Student Action Committee/Agartala conspiracy case).







Many other examples can be sighted. After the repressive Government of Ayub fell failing to confront our people and freeing Sheikh Mujib (soon to be conferred on the title Bangabandhu) came another military ruler, the infamous Yahya Khan. He was compelled to declare a democratic election within a Legal Framework Order. The Assembly elected thus would have the right to frame the Constitution. All parties from both the wings of the country had to agree. Bangalees led by Awami League and Bangabandhu knew their course of action. A simple electoral poster showing the discrimination between the East and the West (Foreign currency earning of the East was higher whereas prices of commodities in the West was lower) did the trick.





Developmental work in the West was much higher too and the percentage of Employment in Government services was minimal for the East Pakistanis. The writer still remembers the vibes of the Election Campaign. Any sensible person could predict the outcome of the coming Elections. Meanwhile, shortly before the Elections a devastating cyclone and tidal bore swept the shores of East Pakistan claiming over a million lives and destroying constructions, agriculture, and wealth in general. The country's leadership was very slow to act with the relief and rehabilitation efforts. Their empathy was questioned. This added fuel to the fire.







In the Elections, Awami League under Bangabandhu emerged as clear winners and were supposed to form the next Government. But this was not to happen. Palace conspiracy began. Massive troop build-up in East Pakistan took place and Operation Searchlight was launched to teach the Bangalees a lesson. We were thrown into a war for which we were not prepared but we knew we had to fight and win for our existence and Sovereignty. From the early hours of the 26th of March when Bangabandhu declared our Independence, a new Nation was born. We were no more Pakistanis. Then came the nine months of glorious struggle and untold sufferings. We got all sorts of assistance from friendly India, the Socialist world led by the USSR, our neighbors, and peace-loving people of the whole world. Pakistan had its supporters mainly amongst American and Chinese leadership. Though many people in those countries were also sympathetic to us. Many mothers lost their son, many girls lost their love, many women lost their privacy, many people lost all their belongings. In the end, the sun had to rise. It rose and is shining today.





We pay the highest respect to all our people who had to sacrifice or suffer in one way or the other. We also pay our deepest respect to India, USSR, and other countries and their citizens who came to our help. I fail to name everyone and beg to be excused for that. The respect remains anyway.





We still have to fight for the International Recognition of the Genocide on our people. We should also fight for Pakistan's offering an unconditional apology for the 1971 massacre and Genocide. We also should press them to take back their citizens who are still on our soil and don't recognize Bangladesh. It should be mentioned here that after the partition of British India many non-Bengali Muslims (commonly termed Biharis, but actually from Bihar, UP, and different parts of India) migrated to settle in both the wings of Pakistan. Most of them were active supporters of the Pak army and took part in the massacre of Bengalis. After the war most opted for repatriation to Pakistan. It was agreed upon but few only were taken. Many still are waiting and do not consider them as Bangladeshi. We also should fight for our share of Pakistan's national Exchequer as of 1971.





Till achieving all the above we will not forget anything. It's Pakistan's turn to come out of denial mode and try to put closure to 1971 as it wishes. Simply by saying we are brothers and enough time has elapsed to forget the past will bring us nowhere. The sooner they understand the better.

Joy Bangla. Joy Bangabandhu.





Let's all take proper care against Covid.



The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.



