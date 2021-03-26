Stocks close week slump amid low turnover



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), on Thursday closed trading in slump as risk-averse investors opted for quick-profit on selective issues.





DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 2.91 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 5,327.22. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 3.76 points to finish at 2,020.90 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 3.85 points to close at 1,217.69, BSS reports.







Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped to Taka 4882.349 million, which was Taka 5803.951 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 344 issues traded, 129 declined, 83 advanced and 132 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- was the most-traded stock, followed by Beximco Pharma, Robi, LHBL and Square Pharma.





NRBC Bank was the day's top gainer, posting a gain of 7.76 per cent while First Finance was the worst loser, losing 7.25 per cent.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 0.01 point to settle at 15,424.53 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 0.78 points to close at 9,304.98.





Of the issues traded, 63 declined, 80 advanced and 63 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 90.04 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 27.13 crore.

