NCL: Rangpur concedes defeat despite Nasir's valiant effort

An action during 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) match between Rangpur Division and Dhaka Division at BKSP-3 ground.



Despite a valiant effort of Nasir Hossain, who made his comeback in cricket with this ongoing Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL), Rangpur Division tasted a 80-run defeat at the hands of Dhaka Division at BKSP-3 ground on Thursday.







Dhaka's 135-run first innings lead proved to be decisive in the match even though Nasir put up a scintillating show in both batting and bowling.





Chasing a target of 264, Rangpur eventually was bowled out for 183 with Nasir failing to replicate his first innings performance. After scoring 115, Nasir made just 16 in the second innings. The other batsmen also couldn't show their mettle even though Nasir kept Rangpur in the contest for large part of the Tier-1 game.





Skipper Naeem Islam however was the highest-scorer for the side with 61 while World Cup winning Under-19 captain Akbar Ali made 28.





Dhaka Division racked up 365 in the first innings and then bowled Rangpur out for 230 to take 135-run lead. Nasir after contributing the side with a century in the first innings, kept Dhaka at bay with his bowling as he claimed 4-21 to skittle out them for just 128. But eventually no one from Rangpur could match with his performance which scripted their big defeat.

