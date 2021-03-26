'Gobindaganj explosion not militant activity'



Touhidul Islam, Superintendent of Police of Gaibandha, said, the explosion in Gaibandha was from an abandoned mortar shell. It is not a part of militant activities.





He made these remarks while briefing the press at his office on Thursday.







It is mentionable that three people were killed in the explosion at a house in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila on Wednesday.







The deceased were identified as house owner Borhan Uddin (35) and his neighbour Wahidul Islam (32). The other deceased could not be identified.







--- Md Jobayer Ali in Gaibandha

