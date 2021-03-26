Workshop on BINA paddy cultivation held



A training workshop for farmers was held at the conference room of Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) sub-center in Magura on Thursday.



The workshop was on farming systems and reducing production gap of high-breed Aush paddy BINA-19 and BINA-21 varieties invented by BINA.







BINA Director General Mirza Mofazzal Islam addressed the workshop as the chief guest virtually while DAE Magura Deputy Director Krishibid Sushanta Kumar Pramanik was present in the program as special guest. Conducted by Scientific Officer Mst Rokaiya Sultana, the training workshop was presided over by BINA sub-center Officer-in-Charge Md Shefaur Rahman.







Some 60 farmers from different parts of the district took part in the training program.







---Roxy Khan in Magura

