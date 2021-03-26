'Sports can save youths from drugs'

Debidwar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rakib Hossain speaks at the prize giving ceremony of the final match of an anti-drug TV Cup Cricket Tournament at a stadium in Debidwar on Thursday. -AA



Youths can be saved from drug addiction through engaging them in sports, said Rakib Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Debidwar.







He came up with the remarks while addressing the prize giving ceremony of the final match of an anti-drug TV Cup Cricket Tournament at a stadium in Debidwar on Thursday.





Marking the Independence Day and Jatiya Dibosh, the tournament was organized with a theme 'Play games regularly, build up a drug free society'.







UNO Rakib Hossain said, "We can prevent drugs through sports. There is no alternative to sports to keep young generation away from the deadly outcome drug addiction."





He furthers said, we all need to abide by the health rules to prevent outbreak of coronavirus.







More sports tournaments will be organized in future when the corona situation gets normal, he added.







Presided over by VP Moynal Hossain, general secretary of Debidwar Upazila Krira Sangstha, Debidwar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arifur Rahman and Lecturer Saiful Islam Shamim along with other local elites were present on the occasion.







In the final match, Debidwar Puraton Bazar cricket team became champion beating Boro Alampur cricket team.







--- Md Fakhrul Islam Shagor in Debidwar

