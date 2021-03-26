Law enforcement forces tighten security

Law enforcement forces conduct checking at different places Satkhira to ensure maximum security. -AA



Law enforcement forces have tightened security throughout Satkhira as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely to visit Satkhira on March 27.







Indian Prime Minister will arrive in Dhaka on March 26 to participate in the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of independence.







On March 27, Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Joshoreshwari Kali Temple situated in Ishwaripur of Shyamnagar under Satkhira. The people of Satkhira are waiting to welcome him in a befitting manner. A festive mood is prevailing in Hindu the community.







SM Mostafa Kamal, Deputy Commissioner of Satkhira, said, "Though the Indian Prime Minister's visit is short, but we have made proper arrangement for his visit. All arrangements have been done. The whole road from Helipad to Joshoreshwari Kali temple has been decorated nicely. Along with Joshoreshwari Kali Temple, the road of Kali temple has also been repaired. 4 helipads have been constructed."







He said, "We also decorated the local land office in a colorful manner as a rest place for the Indian Prime Minister. He is scheduled to arrive in Satkhira on March 27 by a helicopter which will land on the newly constructed helipad on Shyamnagar A Sobhan High School premises.





DC Mostafa Kamal said, the situation of the whole district is normal and peaceful. The Special Security Force (SSF) is looking into the security matter. Other law enforcement forces are working with them.







Modi will enter the Joshoreshwari Kali temple for worship at 9:50am. After 20 minutes, he will leave the temple.







Md Bazlur Rashid, RAB-6, Satkhira (CPC-1) company Commander Senior ASP, and ASP HM Shafikur Rahman said, "We have put check-posts at different places in the district, repeatedly patrolling, information checking by finger print to ensure maximum security for the Indian Prime Minister in Satkhira."







Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, Superintendent of Police of Satkhira, said, "We have made all arrangements in the temple area by Detective Branch (DB) of Satkhira Police. The temple area has already been under the surveillance of DB. Along with the police, RAB is also working to ensure tight security."







-- Shaheen Golder in Satkhira

Leave Your Comments