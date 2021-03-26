Beijing keen to work with Dhaka



Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he is willing to work with Bangladesh to further connect their development strategies, deepen practical cooperation across the board, and strive for new outcomes from the Bangladesh-China Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.





"China and Bangladesh are close neighbors and traditional friends. In recent years, China-Bangladesh relations enjoy a sound momentum of development, with strategic mutual trust being strengthened and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative pressing ahead," he said in a message to his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.





On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh, the Chinese President, on behalf of the government and people of China and in his own name, extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Hamid and to the friendly people of Bangladesh, reports UNB.





Over the past five decades, President Xi said, the diligent and self-reliant people of Bangladesh have made remarkable progress in social and economic development, which has improved the living standard in the country, contributing an important share to the cause of global poverty elimination.





"Our traditional friendship has been elevated to a new height in our joint efforts to fight COVID-19," said the Chinese President.





"I wish Bangladesh great prosperity and her people happiness," reads the message shared by the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday night.





In separate message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Bangladesh-China relations are on a fast lane of development, with cooperation in all areas proceeding steadily.





Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the two countries have been on the same boat and lent each other helping hands, further deepening the traditional friendship.





"The Chinese side sets great store by China-Bangladesh relations, and is willing to further accelerate the pace of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to bring more benefits to our two countries and peoples," said the Chinese Premier.





On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh, he, on behalf of the government of China, extended sincere congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Hasina and to the friendly people of Bangladesh.





"In recent years, under your (Hasina) leadership, the people of Bangladesh have been focusing on reform and development, and have achieved encouraging progress in building the country and improving people's livelihood," said the Chinese Premier.





As a friendly neighbor and partner, he said, China rejoices at the achievements of Bangladesh. "I wish Bangladesh great prosperity and her people happiness."





State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi also sent message to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.





"I am ready to work with you to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of our two countries, promote pragmatic cooperation between our two counties across the board to achieve new results, strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs and bring benefits to the two countries and two peoples," said the Chinese Foreign Minister.





In recent years, he said, Bangladesh has sustained a sound momentum of social-economic development, with the living standard of her people improved significantly, and has played a contributing role for regional stability and prosperity.





On the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the independence Bangladesh, the Chinese Foreign Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Dr Momen. "I wish Bangladesh great prosperity and its people happiness."







