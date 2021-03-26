India sending another 12 lakh vaccines as gift



India is sending another 12 lakh Covid 19 vaccines to Bangladesh free of cost as gifts which are scheduled to reach Bangladesh on Friday, according to the officials of Health Directorate. These are AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute, India.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Dhaka on Friday (26 March) to attend Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. He will attend the program on National Parade Ground on Friday afternoon as a guest of honour.





The Indian government earlier on gifted another 20 lakh coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh free of cost. Bangladesh started countrywide vaccination from 7 February 2021 and so far over 50 lakh people have been vaccinated.

