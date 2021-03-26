BNP brings changes to Independence Day program



BNP on Thursday brought changes to its programmes to celebrate the 50th Independence Day on Friday due to worsening Covid situation and different restrictions imposed by the government. As part of the changed programmes, the party will hoist national and party flags atop its all offices, including Nayapaltan central one, in the morning.







The senior leaders of Dhaka district unit BNP, on behalf of the party, will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Mausoleum, Savar at 8:30am. Later, BNP standing committee members will place a wreath at the mazar of their party founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital at 11:30am to mark the day, reports UNB.The party will also hold a virtual discussion at 3pm, said a press release.





It urged the party leaders and activists to hoist national and party flags atop its all offices across the country and place wreaths at the National Mausoleum maintaining health safety rules.





Earlier on February 24, the party announced that BNP standing committee members will place wreaths at National Memorial in Savar.





The party also had a plan to take out a rally at Nayapaltan in the afternoon and arrange some other programmes, including discussion and blood donation programmes.





In the wake of a fresh spike in coronavirus transmission, BNP on Wednesday postponed its all the programs chalked out to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of independence until March 30.







