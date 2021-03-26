Bangladesh echoing miracle with rapid rise in Asia's heart: South Korean PM



South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has said Bangladeshis is echoing the miracle on the Han River, a major river in South Korea, with its remarkable economic development and rapid emergence in the heart of Asia. "The international community has been deeply impressed to see that Bangladesh, even in the midst of the covid pandemic when the world economy has slowed down, succeeded in achieving the greatest level of economic growth," he said, reports UNB.





The South Korean Prime Minister made the remarks in a congratulatory video message marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.





"We'll be the most trusted friends to Bangladesh, together ushering in a shining future," he said.





His video message was screened on Thursday at the National Parade Ground celebration.







Sye-kyun said he has every confidence that Bangladesh, with the benefit of the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as it takes this remarkable path of astounding development, will shape an even more shining future of greater prosperity.







"As it has been over the last half a century, Korea will continue to be by the side of Bangladesh in the next half a century, for the welcoming in of a future of even fuller promise," he said.







The areas of cooperation, which had been more focused on the textiles and garment industry, have expanded to encompass a diverse range of fields such as ICT, construction, energy and culture, thereby creating more windows of opportunity.





Recently, the Korean Export Processing Zone, which is a symbol of bilateral economic cooperation, has embarked on a project to build a Hi-Tech Park with the Bangladesh government.







"I'm confident that this Park will emerge as a hub for ICT-centric innovative growth in tune with the digital transformation in the post-Covid era," said the Korean Prime Minister.







There are already more than 200 Korean companies operating in Bangladesh contributing to the economic development of the two countries.







The South Korean Prime Minister said there are great expectations that Bangladesh will take further tremendous strides forward, as it is anticipated to graduate from the LDC status in 2026.





The Republic of Korea will be a trusted friend to Bangladesh in moving forward to embrace the future together, he said.





Sye-kyun, on behalf of the South Korea and its people, extended his sincere congratulations on the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He said Korea and Bangladesh have continued to nurture the ties of friendship over the last nearly half a century since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1973.





In 2017, he visited Bangladesh as the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.







"Such a visit was an excellent opportunity to bolster the bonds of friendship between our two countries and deepen the ties of cooperation," he said, adding, "I am delighted to connect with you again through this video message in this very meaningful year of 2021."





He said Korea and Bangladesh share common ground - both have the proud legacy of triumphing over colonial rule.





Sye-kyun said the noble sacrifice of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who had devoted his life to the struggle for the independence of Bengali nation and to secure the Bengali language as the national language, reminds them of the sweat and blood of our ancestors who were martyrs for the protection and building of nation.









