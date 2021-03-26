Celebrating 50 years of independence

Just hours later amid the violence and chaos - early on March 26, the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war. -AP



Indeed it is a marvel of some kind that despite ups and downs, tragedies and celebrations, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Bangladesh stands today with its head high in the comity of nation as it crosses the important 50 years of independence. The first 50 for a country or an individual is crucial, but the Bengali people defeated Pakistan and then anti-Liberation War elements to be where it is today under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





None can deny the statesmanship of the premier, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu, in taking to greater heights over the past decade.





The other historical side of this 50 years is the guest of honour, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrives here today on a two-day visit, his first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. This trip is taking place despite worsening COVID situation in both the countries.





Indeed Mr. Modi's visit has made our celebrations more historical as it was India which stood by us and fought with us for Freedom. We together defeated Pakistan.





It is a time befitting visit and we want to extend our warmest welcome to Mr. Modi.





At the same time we acknowledge that many outstanding issues has been settled including the maritime and land boundaries, never before accomplished so peacefully anywhere else. It is the bondage and the reflection of the spirit of our "true" friendship.





Over the past decades, bilateral ties saw ups and down, but now it is only ups with expansion of cooperation in all sectors, especially connectivity by road, rail and air bringing the people of the two South Asian countries closer.





The COVID-19 vaccine gift has indeed been a gesture of great friendship and humanity. Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said, it was a proof of a very deep friendship.







The Teesta river water sharing agreement along with plus-50 other water ways is looking brighter if one gives attention to the indications being given by diplomatic circles. One may have to wait just for the results of the tightly contested elections in West Bengal state being held today.







With this visit, which has added colour to our dual celebration of 50 years of Independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary, we look forward to a string Bangladesh-India ties that will lead South Asia in the coming days.





India's The Economic Times carried a piece few months back headlined: "50 years of Independence: Once basket case, Bangladesh now marches ahead of Pakistan."







The thrust was that the "IMF has indicated Bangladesh's economy to be growing up to $322 billion by 2021. This data compiled by the IMF indicates the average Bangladeshi citizen is wealthier compared to that of Pakistan."



It says a lot about our achievements and reason to be proud about, but of course we acknowledge that had Bangabandhu lived, the state of Bangladesh would have boasted of his "Golden Bengal."





His unfinished task is being carried out by his able daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and has made us proud across the world with her personal and national achievements.





For the first time, mega-projects like the Padma Bridge, Monorail and bullet trains, while the national flag carrier Biman has two dozen aircraft for the first time in its history.





On the diplomatic front, the Bangladesh prime minister played her cards well and used her friendship even with China, which opposed Bangladesh's independence and extended its recognition after the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975.





There were concerns from India about Dhaka's closeness with Beijing, but she knew what she was doing and told New Delhi that Bangladesh has "deep and special ties" with India and her moves were to improve the lives of her people.







Today, that friendship between the two neighbours is, according Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, an example to the world. Similar sentiments were expressed by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen.





Thus, it is an historical day, which will remain alive in the annals of history. It is time to rejoice our 50 years of hard-earned and blood-soaked independence.





