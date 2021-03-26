Nation celebrating 50 years of independence









Bangladesh is celebrating the day it emerged as an independent nation 50 years ago with its sight on a golden future on the horizon.





The occasion has come with added zeal as the nation is also celebrating the birth centenary of its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





And when the country was gearing up for the golden jubilee celebrations, the news of it achieving the eligibility to become a developing nation from a least developed country came.





The British quit the Indian sub-continent in 1947, but the people of Bangladesh were left shackled by Pakistani oppression for decades before Sheikh Mujib led the Bengali to independence through a nine-month Liberation War in 1971. They call him Bangabandhu or The Friend of Bengal.





As the Bengali were preparing for an armed struggle after he called for independence in his historic March 7 speech in 1971, the Pakistani forces swooped down on innocent civilians in one of the most horrific genocides in world history in the night of Mar 25 that year. Before being arrested by the Pakistani forces, Bangabandhu formally declared independence on Mar





Bangladesh finally defeated the Pakistani forces on Dec 16 that year and Bangabandhu returned home on Jan 10, 1972, ushering fully fledged celebrations, but three million lives were already lost in the war.





Bangabandhu was assassinated in the massacre of his family three and a half years later after he laid the foundation for development while rebuilding the war-torn nation. Decades after the country’s journey backwards during military rules, the Awami League returned to power with Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina at the helm, taking the charge to sail the nation towards the path of development.





After making significant progress in economic growth, poverty alleviation, women empowerment and many other areas, Bangladesh aims to achieve the status of a developed nation by 2041.





The coronavirus pandemic, however, has cast shadows on the celebrations. Bangladesh has organised 10-days programmes from Mar 17, the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, with limited guests to celebrate the twin occasions.





On the final day of the celebrations on the Independence Day on Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be joined by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the National Parade Ground, the main venue of the celebrations, in Dhaka with President Md Abdul Hamid as the chief guest.





The Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also attended the programme.





In his Independence Day message, Hamid underscored the final recommendation of the United Nations for Bangladesh's graduation to a developing country as a "unique gift" for the nation on the occasions of Mujib Year and the golden jubilee of independence.









"If this progress of sustainable development continues, by 2041, Bangladesh will stand tall on the world stage as a developed and prosperous country."





In her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, Hasina urged all to set aside their differences and work together for the betterment of the country.





“On this auspicious moment of golden jubilee, we must take an oath so that no one can play with people’s fate, or hinder the country’s progress again.”





Hasina called for people to renew their nation-building efforts, as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, inspired by the spirit of the War of Independence.





“We are celebrating the golden jubilee of independence. But let’s not this celebration be only a formality. We have to take a fresh vow to raise our country to new heights keeping the Father of the Nation’s 100th birthday and 50 years of independence in mind.”





“Bangladesh beat all negative and depressing projections, enabling itself to stand in the world with its head held high. Bangladesh was projected as an instance of poverty and underdevelopment even a decade ago, but the development experts now present Bangladesh as a model of development and triumphing over poverty,” she said.





The prime minister paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the martyrs and freedom fighters during Bangladesh's struggle for independence as well as the countless hurdles the nation has overcome in its journey of 50 years.





"Today's achievement belongs to the common people of this country. The farmers, workers and professionals of this country, our expatriate brothers and sisters, the entrepreneurs of this country have made possible the impossible task of alleviating poverty with their labour, talent and innovations."





“My government has created a supportive environment only through its policies. You have proved that the people of Bangladesh can make the impossible happen if they get a conducive environment.”





Nazir Ahmed Chowdhury took part in the resistance against the pro-Pakistan EPR members in Azimpur as ninth-grader on Mar 25, 1971. He later lost his right eye in the battle at Sylhet's Zakiganj.





Asked about his hopes and aspirations during the war, the heroic freedom fighter said, "I went to war. It never occured to me if I would survive or see an independent country. Many lost their lives in the war. That is why I am thankful to God that I have been able to see an independent country for 50 years now.”









Nazir Ahmed Chowdhury, a wounded freedom fighter from Jashore, feels Bangladesh's progress has fallen short of expectations. He attributes this mainly to 'political division'.





"We could have been much further ahead. I'm not just talking about economics but the overall progress. This did not happen due to political division and non-cooperation. If Sheikh Hasina had not come to power, the country would have sunk deeper. Yet, now we are optimistic. A lot has happened because of her and there's still a lot more to come."





Independence Day celebrations will begin on Friday with a 50-round salute. At dawn, wreaths will be laid at the National Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.





The national flag will be hoisted at sunrise in government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings to commemorate the occasion.





The main roads of Dhaka and other cities have been bedecked with colourful flags while important buildings have been lit up in green and red.





Various social and cultural organisations, including Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy will arrange discussions, cultural programmes and sports competitions to mark the day. In all cases, participants will be required to wear masks and comply with health guidelines.





