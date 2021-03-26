Modi arrives in Dhaka









Bangladesh has rolled out the red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to join the twin celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence from Pakistan.





Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted Modi at Shahjalal International Airport Friday morning on his arrival.





Modi will join the celebrations at the National Parade Ground later in the day.





“Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership,” Modi tweeted ahead of his arrival.













"This visit will be of very special significance and will serve to highlight the celebration of our unique and special ties, which reinforce our comprehensive strategic partnership with Bangladesh," India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.





Bangladesh's gratitude towards India for its assistance in the War of Independence in 1971 is one of the main reasons for inviting Modi during these national celebrations.





