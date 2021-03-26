A humble tribute to all Liberation War heroes

By Khaled Hasan Matin

Today (Friday) is the 51st Independence and National Day. The nation is celebrating the day with great enthusiasm. On this day in 1971, a territory named Bangladesh, announced its debut as a new state on the world map. The red sun-painted map on the green ground marks the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. Today, the only pain is that we don’t have Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bengali nation on this day.

As Bangladesh celebrating its golden jubilee of independence, the good news is that Bangladesh has received the final recommendation from the United Nations to move to a developing country. And the birth centenary of the great architect of independence Bangabandhu has come with double celebrations.

When the British left India in 1947, the Bengalis were not released and the lives of Bengalis were tied to the Pakistani shackles. Bangabandhu awakened the Bengalis with the mantra of breaking that shackles. The people of Bengal, who affectionately call him ‘Bangabandhu.’ The massacre that the Pakistani army brought down to Dhaka on March 25 in 1971 after Bangabandhu's thunderbolt; that put the unarmed Bengalis in a resistance war.

Bangabandhu declared the independence of Bangladesh in a radio message in the early hours of March 26, “This may be our last message. Today Bangladesh is a sovereign and independent country.” This declaration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is mentioned in the third volume of the documents of the War of Independence of Bangladesh published by the Ministry of Information in 1982.

It is said that Bangabandhu made the announcement after midnight on March 25, in the early hours of March 26, which then spread across the country through the transmitters of the then East Pakistan Rifles (EPR). Later, on March 26 and 27, a number of people read the declaration of independence on behalf of Bangabandhu from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in Chattogram.

The valuable document of Bangabandhu's proclamation is recorded there as follows: “This may be our last message. Today Bangladesh is a sovereign and independent country.” At that moment, it was a pitch dark night; the country was wounded by the bullets and grenades of the invaders. After nine month-long brutal and bloody battle, then our country emerged as a sovereign nation -- that Bangladesh was born. On his return home from Pakistan’s prison on 10 January, 1972, Bangabandhu concentrated on rebuilding war-shattered Bangladesh.

But the defeated enemies and vested quarters started to hatch vicious conspiracies against him and on 15 August, 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated by some misguided army officers. They wanted to erase the Bangabandhu’s name from Bangladesh, but they could not. Today, the daughter of Bangabandhu, with her far-sighted wisdom, has crossed the borders of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Deshratna Sheikh Hasina, the world leader, mother of humanity, is one of the most honest politicians in the country for last 46 years. After making progress in various indices including reducing the poverty rate and empowering women, Bangladesh’s goal is now to establish as a developed and prosperous country.

Assuring the nation to reach that goal, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said yesterday in her address to the nation, “Let us take oath on this auspicious occasion of the golden jubilee of independence- Imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War, we all together will build a golden Bangladesh free of hunger, poverty and illiteracy as dreamt by the father of the nation.”

Bangladesh is moving forward by overcoming all of obstacles. And the farmers, workers, day laborers, expatriates of this country have endless vitality to move forward. The foundation of the economy is being laid by the labor and sweat of the working class people.

Deshratna Sheikh Hasina said, “Today's achievement is for the common people of the country. The peasants-workers-professionals of this country, our expatriate brothers and sisters, the entrepreneurs of this country - with their labor, talent and innovative energy have made possible to alleviate poverty from the country. Our government has created a supportive environment only with policy support. We have proved that the people of Bangladesh can make the impossible thing possible if they get a favorable environment.”

May the gratitude of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina live on us for a thousand years on this day of independence? We dream that Bangladesh will one day stand tall in front of developed and prosperous countries.

--The writer is the managing director of RM Group.

Leave Your Comments