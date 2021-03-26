BNP factions clash over paying homage in Sarail



Two rival factions of BNP locked into clashes on Friday morning over paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Followers of Sarail upazila unit BNP's member secretary Advocate Nuruzzaman Lasker Topu and ex-general secretary Anowar Hossain Master's men chased and counter-chased each other while paying homage to the heroes of the Liberation War at Shaheed Minar at upazila headquarters.







At least 20 people including police members were injured in the clashes and six hooligans were arrested from the spot, according to police.





Sources said, Upazila BNP Convener Anis Thakur and Member Secretary Nuruzzaman Lasker Topu along with local leaders and activists arrived at Shaheed Minar at 8am to pay respects to war heroes. But a group of youths wielding sharp weapons, led by Jubo Dal leader Munna and Chhatra Dal leader Jamal who belong to Anowar Master's group, appeared at the scene. When Anis Thakur and Topu were leaving the Shaheed Minar after paying homage in presence of police, men of Anowar Master group started to hurl brickbats at the followers of Anis-Topu resulting in a clash.





Advocate Nuruzzaman Lasker Topu said, "When we were leaving the Shaheed Minar after paying homage in a peaceful manner, Anowar Master's men led by Munna, Jabbar and Jamal made attempts to attack on us with local weapons. As we resisted, the clash broke out. Police members and journalists witnessed the incident." Anowar Master said, "I didn't go to Shaheed Minar and also directed my men not to go to there. As the Shaheed Minar is located near Munna's home, he might get angry seeing Topu. Munna doesn't comply with my directions. I was not involved in the matter in any way."





Kabir Hossain, Inspector (Investigation) at Sarail Police Station, said, "Six people have been arrested over the incident. Several police members have been injured in the clashes."



Leave Your Comments