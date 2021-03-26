Workshop on paddy cultivation held in BAU

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Director General Md Asadullah was received with a floral wreath during a workshop program at the conference room of the Faculty of Agriculture building of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) on Monday. -AA



An upazila awareness workshop was held titled 'Action to be taken to increase cultivation and preparation of one season action plan for the fiscal year 2020-21' at the conference room of the Faculty of Agriculture building of Bangladesh Agricultural University on Monday.







The workshop was organized under the Crop Intensity Increase Project in Mymensingh Region.







Addressing the workshop, Md Asadullah, Director General of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), said, "There is a lot of potential in agriculture in the region. The objective of the project regionally is to accelerate the development of the area through agriculture."







Addressing the program as special guest, DAE Additional Director Dhaka Region, Bashir Ahmed Sarkar said, "If we can train the farmers under this project, it will directly benefit them." The program was presided over by Md Abdul Majed, DAE Additional Director, Mymensingh Region.





While delivering welcome speech, Project Director Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, said, "The project has been taken up as per the instructions of the Prime Minister that not even an inch of land remains will be kept uncultivated."







He also discussed the progress of the project in the workshop.





Particiapting as political person Krishibid Badiuzzaman Badsha said, "Many obstacles have to overcome to complete a projedct in field level. I am optimistic that the project will be implemented properly with the assistance of the agriculturists of Mymensingh region.





Agriculture officers from district and upazila level were present in the program.







--- Nurey Alam, AA

