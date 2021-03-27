Golden jubilee of independence celebrated in Khulna

The golden jubilee of independence was celebrated in Khulna on Friday. -Agency



Different organizations including Khulna District Administration on Friday celebrated the golden jubilee of Independence and National Day pledging to establish a non-communal prosperous and developed Bangladesh with the spirit of Liberation War.





Marking the day, Khulna District Administration observed elaborate programs which begun with 31-gun salute after the dawn at Khulna Collectorate Building premises in the city, BSS reports.





National flags were hoisted atop all public and private buildings and floral wreaths were placed by the people of all walks of life at the Gallyamary martyrdom memorial.





Khulna City and District Muktijoddha (Freedom Fighters) Command Council, State Minister for Employment and Labour Begum Monnujan Sufian, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Divisional Commissioner, Khulna Police Commissioner, Khulna Range DIG of Police, Khulna District Administration, Zila Parishad, City and District Units of Awami League, Educational Institutions and socio-cultural organisations placed floral wreaths at the Gallyamari martyrdom memorial at dawn. Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain hoisted the national flag at Khulna Circuit House premises and took salute from the parade.





Special prayers were offered at mosques, temples, churches and other religious institutions, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country.





Improved diet has been served at all hospitals, orphanage centers and jail to mark the day.





State-run Khulna Betar broadcasted special programs while the local newspapers brought out special supplements on the occasion.





Khulna BISIC started two days handicraft fair at its office premises marking the day.





Besides, Khulna city and district units of Awami League observed the day through different programs like hoisting of national and party flags on the party office premises and paid rich tributes to the heroic martyrs at the Gallamary martyrdom memorial.





On the occasion, a discussion was held at the party office with City AL president Talukder Abdul Khaleque in the chair. A colorful procession was brought out in the city this morning maintaining health guidelines.





Khulna Shishu Academy arranged art and essay competition for the children marking the day while Khulna Shilpakala academy also organized a discussion followed by a cultural program.





Marking the day, exhibition on rare picture of the Liberation War and cinema was screened at Umesh Chandra Public Library and Khulna Divisional Information Office screened a documentary film show on the life sketch of Bangabandhu at the city's Shaheed Hadis Park and Jatisangha Shishu Park in the city.





Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Khulna WASA, West Zone Power Company Ltd, Mongla Port Authority, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Agricultural University and other educational institutions, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), 1971: Genocide and Tortured Archive Museum and different socio-cultural and political parties also taken similar programs to observe the Independence Day in befitting manner.

