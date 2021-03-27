Colourful Holi amid pandemic precautions





Covid-19 pandemic has considerably curbed all our festivities, more so, when the same involve community congregation and physical contacts. Naturally, the spring festival of Holi, this year, has to lose much of its frolics and fun due to fresh surge of the virus and requisite preventive measures.







But festivities are full of expression of colourful life. They drive our daily drudgery and monotony away restoring mental health and balance. And life is nothing but taking arms against a sea of troubles with assertion of innate joy. So we must make the most of the occasion with the best of precautions.





Colourful spring festival of Holi can be viewed from various angles: socio-economic, ethical, cultural, religious and spiritual. This unique celebration on the last full moon day of spring season prevalent in our subcontinent from pre-Christian era was originally an agricultural celebration of harvest, but later on turned to be religious. Yet, it remains least religious and widely secular involving participants from various religions.







Behind the apparent exchange of dry and liquid colours on one another and distribution of sweets amid loud vocal and instrumental music the festival has a lot of more significant bearing. It is a celebration of sharing love, cementing relation, making new ones and repairing the impaired ones.







It also affords an opportunity to renew our concern for ethics and values while ritually interacting with superiors, seniors, juniors, peers and outsiders irrespective of socio-economic status or gender consciousness.





The colourful festival part having nothing religious has reached from India, Bangladesh and Nepal to South Asian countries, parts of Europe, Latin America and United States of America predominantly for sharing love, frolic and fun with colours and sweets. It attracted the European traders right from their arrival in India. Even in India it is celebrated with noticeable difference in style and duration in various states. Historically, we find account of this celebration in Puranas, Dashakumar Charita and works of Kalidas etc. Famous tourist Al Beruni elaborated this festival in his travel accounts. We find plenty of inscriptions, murals and paintings on this festival belonging to various periods of history dating from the ancient 300 BC to medieval era.





In Bengal it has traditionally been celebrated as Dol Purnima of Sri Krishna and Radha symbolizing Spirit and nature. Sri Krishna symbolizes Spirit while Radha symbolizes nature. The Spirit takes no other hue and is immutable while nature is diverse, colourful and mutable. Sri Krishna and Radha represent cosmic play of Spirit and nature dancing together and swinging in enjoyment in creation.







The date is also associated with birth anniversary of Sri Chaitanya Deb, a prominent medieval mystic who simplified spiritual path with devotional chanting and promoted casteless class of devotees. Significantly, he sourced wonderful melodious Padavali lyrics by various composers which considerably enriched Bengali language, literature and culture right from the medieval era.





Rabindranath Tagore in his own characteristic manner added enough sophistication to this colourful feast of sight, sweets and symphony. He transformed the traditional ritual into a secular spring festival or Basantotsab for all and in the same way it is celebrated in Shantiniketan. He composed a number of songs for this occasion in which colour has been perceived as the amazing mood-changing diversity of nature. He invoked the same for assimilation in heart and head into thoughts, feelings and action.







The timing of the festival is quite significant. During this time we feel lethargic and tend to suffer from viral fever, cold, chicken pox and allergy. The traditional herbal colours have a lot of preventive medicinal elements in them. The colours made from neem, turmeric, sandalwood, mehendi, beetroot, amla, hibiscus etc have useful medicinal properties very much needed during this season.





Holi is immensely colourful and musical with traditional folk songs sung with beating of drums and other instruments. Tagore songs for this occasion are highly sophisticated and inspiring indeed. The occasion has sourced composition of many lyrics and musical tunes. The occasion has also been presented in various films for its wide popular appeal.





The tradition of Holi is that even the enemies turn friends on Holi and forget any feeling of hardship that might have been present. Besides, on this day people do not differentiate between the rich and poor and everybody celebrates the festival together with a spirit of bonhomie and brotherhood. In the evening people visit friends and relatives and exchange gifts, sweets and greetings. This helps in revitalizing relationships and strengthening emotional bonds between people.





In north India the legend of Holika is quite popular, where it is assumed that the festival is named after Holika, the cruel sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu. The king was dead against his devoted son Prahlad, who had unwavering faith in God. The king tried to kill him in all possible ways but every time omnipotent God saved his devotee. At last, Holika, the wicked sister of the king, tried to kill him by burning alive in bonfire. But Prahlad was miraculously saved remaining untouched by fire while Holika was burnt alive, illustrating the protecting power of the Almighty. The celebration starts with Holika bonfire to commemorate the victory of good over evil and omnipotence of God as protector.





As per another legend Sri Krishna was dark complexioned while Radha, his consort was fair skinned. Little Krishna's mother advised him to throw colours on her face as equalising device. Sri Krishna did the same and thus the celebration started. Obviously, application of multiple colours on face and body represents human equality and harmony for which the celebration stands. Holi is essentially a holistic socio-cultural celebration involving everybody in society with spirit of friendship and harmony. It celebrates ultimate victory of good over evil and reminds us of the eternal expression of love between Creator and creation or Spirit and nature, inseparably manifesting together. During pandemic, let us ponder on the spirit of the occasion and celebrate in the best possible manner with abundant sanitation, appropriate social distancing and minimising physical contacts.







Happy Holi!



The writer is a columnist.

