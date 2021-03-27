Liberation War of Bangladesh and 'Concert for Bangladesh'





The red-green flag of Bangladesh gained great independence on 16 December 1971 from the most heinous and barbaric oppression of Pakistan through a long and bloody war of nine months. And George Harrison, the lead guitarist and one of the vocalists of the Beatles, a world-renowned band, stood up and extended a helping hand to the Bangladeshis, for the people of Bangladesh.





George Harrison, a great friend of the Bangladesh liberation war, was born on 25 February 1943 in Liverpool, England. Music has taken him to the courtyard of people's hearts. On Sunday, August 1, 1971, at the 'Concert for Bangladesh' held in Madison Square Garden, New York City, in front of about 40,000 spectators, he exposed to the world the brutal oppression of the Bengalis by the Pakistanis. There he sang a song titled 'Bangladesh'. The song was highlighted



My friend came to me





With sadness in his eyes





He told me that he wanted help





Before his country dies





Although I couldn't feel the pain





I knew I had to try





Now I'm asking all of you





To help us save some lives





Bangladesh, Bangladesh





Where so many people are dying fast





And it sure looks like a mess





I've never seen such distress



Now, won't you lend your hand and understand?





Relieve the people of Bangladesh





Bangladesh, Bangladesh





Such a great disaster, I don't understand





But it sure looks like a mess





I've never known such distress





Now please don't turn away





I want to hear you say





Relieve the people of Bangladesh





Relieve Bangladesh





Bangladesh, Bangladesh





Now it may seem so far from where we all are





It's something we can't neglect





It's something I can't neglect





Now, won't you give some bread to get the starving fed?





We've got to relieve Bangladesh





Relieve the people of Bangladesh





We've got to relieve Bangladesh





Relieve the people of Bangladesh



The concert was initiated by setar emperor Ravi Shankar in support of Bangladesh's war of independence and protest of the brutal genocide of Pakistanis, as well as financial support for refugees and the participation of musicians from all over the world. This great initiative of his has not only made financial assistance but also made the glorious liberation war of Bangladesh more glorious. The genocide in Bangladesh during nine months of 1971 and the intense suffering of millions of refugees came to light through the song 'Bangladesh' and UNICEF formed a special fund to commemorate George Harrison's contribution, which was named 'the George Harrison fund for UNICEF'.







He collected 15 million US dollars from 'Concert for Bangladesh' and sent it to help Bangladesh's liberation war. Through UNICEF, it is used to feed and treat malnourished children in Indian prisons. It is to be mentioned that at that time the world-famous sarod artist Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and the legendary tabla Ustad Allarakha took part in this concert with Pandit Ravi Shankar.







George Harrison and the liberation war of Bangladesh are closely involved. Through the Concert for Bangladesh, George Harrison had a spiritual bond with Bangladesh and Bangladeshis. He was deeply touched by the hellish violence and massacre of the Pak aggressors in 1971. In this context, Harrison's wife Olivia said, "I have heard from George that the genocide, destruction, and violence in Bangladesh in 1971 had upset Ravi Shankar. He was upset about this. George, on the other hand, was busy with his own recordings. After the Beatles broke up in the 1970s, he turned his attention to building a new career. At the time, Ravi Shankar said he wanted to hold a concert to raise funds for Bangladesh. In this initiative, he wants to get George by his side. George also thought he should be hired. Many will respond to his call. In the middle of the turbulent days of 1971, the concert was arranged timely. George then performed a concert with Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell, Ustad Ali Akbar, Ustad Allarakha, and Ravi Shankar.'







In July 1971, George Harrison's song "Bangladesh, Bangladesh" was recorded at the record plot, a studio in Los Angeles, California. The song was released on the 27th of that month, just three days before the Concert for Bangladesh. The song was co-produced with George Harrison by the famous American producer, musician, and lyricist Harvey Philip Specter. Originally he was known as Phil Specter. American musician Leon Russell, saxophone player Jim Horn and drummer James Lee Kaltner assisted in capturing the song. Ringo Starr, a British musician, and one-time the Beatles band drummer, also assisted. George Harrison sang eight songs. The last performance of the program was the unforgettable song 'Bangladesh, Bangladesh'.







The DVD of the concert for Bangladesh album was re-released in 2005. One set of two DVDs is still available. One CD contains the entire song program, the other contains artist-crew interviews, and there is a behind-the-scenes story of the concert. Oliver Harrison was involved with the whole work. There are also some pictures and songs of the rehearsal. There is also an illustrated booklet. The new DVD is described by Pandit Ravi Shankar in this way, the most memorable concert he has done in his 65 years of a music career is the Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden. In an interview on the new DVD, Eric Clapton said the show will be remembered for a lifetime. "I realized at that moment that being a musician is a matter of pride," he added. Ringo Starr said the event was a unique outfit. There was a lot of audiences. In a word, the song 'Bangladesh' was the first charity song for a war-torn country in the history of the world. The song is said to be "one of the most intense social discourses in the history of music."







On Wednesday (March 24), on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, on the eighth day of the 10-day program titled 'Mujib Chirantan', the Concert for Bangladesh-August 1, 1971 ended with the magnet part of the program.





On the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and at the same time on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, George Harrison and his song 'Bangladesh, Bangladesh' have become more spiritual and pragmatic. Due to the global epidemic, Covid-19, the liberation war of Bangladesh, and George Harrison did not erode at all. On the contrary, the great liberation war of Bangladesh and the Concert for Bangladesh will be written in inseparable lyric and golden letters from generation to generation. According to a report in Zee News, this time on the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCRL) of India will organize the Concert for Bangladesh which will be led by George Harrison's son Dhyani Harrison and Ravi Shankar's daughter Anushka Shankar. The issue of organizing a concert during Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka may be officially announced. Besides, the song 'Bangladesh, Bangladesh' as the war of independence of Bangladesh and the first charity song will be remembered in the world for a long time from generation to generation. The new generation of the world will know about the spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and thus they will implement Bangabandhu's 'SONAR BANGLA'.



Afroza Nice Rima, Senior Information Officer of Press Information Department, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka

