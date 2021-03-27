Shakib 'honored' to meet Indian premier Modi

Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photo session with Shakib Al Hasan and former Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, women cricketers Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam in Dhaka on Friday. -Collected



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Dhaka yesterday morning on a two day visit to Bangladesh to join mainly celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





This is PM Modi's first official visit to a foreign country after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Indian PM has many things lined up on his visit to Bangladesh.







He also met Bangladesh's young achievers in Dhaka. Here, PM Modi met Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as well, reports agencies. Shakib was appalled after meeting India's Prime Minister. "Really honored to meet PM Modi. I think his visit will be fruitful for both countries. Leadership he had shown for India is tremendous. I hope he'll continue to help grow India in future & our relation with India will get better day by day," Shakib was quoted as saying in media reports.







Aside from Shakib, the Indian PM also met former Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, women cricketers Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam, actresses Jaya Ahsan, Nusrat Faria, film director Redwan Rony, musician Sharmin Sultana Sumi and a few others.







Shakib is going to be part of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). He will play in the Kolkata Knight Riders side in the IPL 2021. After a lot of disagreements with the BCB, Shakib finally got the nod from BCB to take part in the IPL.







Earlier, Shakib had decided that he will skip the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series to play in the IPL. Recently, BCB cricket operations chairman, Akram Khan and Shakib al Hasan have been standing on the two opposite ends of an aisle on the issue of Shakib playing in the IPL.







Finally, on Thursday Shakib's NOC was upheld by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Shakib will fly to India tomorrow play for KKR under the leadership of Eoin Morgan.



