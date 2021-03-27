Dhanmondi AL celebrates Golden Jubilee

Dhanmondi Thana Awami League pays homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in city's Dhanmondi 32 number area on Friday. -AA



Marking the Golden Jubilee of independence, Dhanmondi Thana Awami League organized a rally on Friday. They also paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in city's Dhanmondi 32 number area. They also took up programs to play the 7th March speech of Bangabandhu all over Dhanmondi and later distributed masks among the common people in a bid to raise awareness and curb down the coronavirus outbreak. Dhanmondi thana Awami League's, Joint Secretary Jahangir Khan, Office Secretary Golam Hiru Rabbani, and Post and Publication Secretary Saidur Rahman Babu, were present, among others.

