Training on Climate Smart Agriculture



A two-day training session on Climate Smart agriculture was held in the training building of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, Dhaka which was funded by NAPT-2 by Forest Unit of NRM Department. The program started on 24th and ended on the 25th of March. Executive Chairman, BARC Dr SM Bokhtiar addressed the program as the chief guest, he said, "the training should be timely to keep pace with the developed world and move our agricultural system forward." The program was presided over by member director NBM BARC Dr Mian Sayeed Hassan. Dr Mohammad Saifullah was the course coordinator also gave a welcome speech on the program.



Kazi Noor-e-Alam Jewel presented the inaugural program.





A total of 40 trainees including 13 nurses of DAE, BARTAN, and NGO's participated in the program, on which Various scientists and agricultural workers gave different lectures on 10 topics.





The participants in the training eagerly participated in the program.





After the two-day training, certificates were distributed among the trainees by BARC Executive Chairman Dr SM Bokhtiar.





