Mission in New Delhi observes Genocide Day

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday observed Genocide Day.





The program began with a moment of silence in remembrance of those who were killed on the fateful night of 25 March 1971 as well as the martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, reports UNB.





Reading out of the messages from President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Genocide Day, screening of a documentary on the 1971 Genocide by the Pakistan Army and a discussion on the significance of the day were the highlights of the program. At the discussion, Minister (Consular) of the High Commission Selim Md Jahangir said that in the name of 'Operation Searchlight', the Pakistani aggressors wanted to stop the resistance of the independence-seeking people and committed the most brutal killings in the history throughout the country.





He said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested by the Pakistani army in the early hour of 26 March 1971 but before that, he declared Independence and with the direction of Bangabandhu Bangladesh achieved victory on 16 December 1971. Acting High Commissioner Rokebul Haque said, "Observing this day as the genocide day is a recognition of the great sacrifices made by the Bengalis during the Liberation War of Bangladesh."





He remembered with deep reverence all the martyrs who were killed during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Rokebul Haque also remembered the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with profound respect under whose leadership Bangladesh achieved Independence through a nine-month-long blood-stained war.





He claimed that the horrific genocide of 1971 is a black mark not only in the history of Bangladesh but also for the entire humanity.





At the end of the program, a special prayer was conducted for the salvation of the departed souls of all the martyrs of the liberation war of Bangladesh.







