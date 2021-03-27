Water crisis grips Dhaka

Residents of city's Jatrabari area wait in long lines to collect clean water from a pump on Friday. -Mostafizur Rahman



With no rain and an unbearable heatwave sweeping the country, the suffering of many Dhakaites increased manifold over the last few weeks due to acute water crises.





Housewife Nasima Begum, living in Jatrabari, told our correspondent that she wakes up each morning to wait in long lines to collect clean water from a pump near her home. She said the scorching sun and a heavy load on her back have taken a toll on her health, adding that it was not a pleasant situation.

Although, there should not be any drinking water crisis in riverine Bangladesh, where heavy rainfall occurs during the monsoons. The water crisis has nevertheless become a serious problem in some areas of the country, especially in the capital Dhaka. Water authorities attribute this crisis to decreased groundwater levels and some pump technical issues.





Water demand in Dhaka city is around 2.2 million cubic feet a day with the bulk coming from groundwater. As a result, water levels in Dhaka city have fallen dangerously.





However, water authorities in Dhaka, who provide water services to a huge population, have no long-term plans to reverse the trend. Neither are they able to implement their existing short and mid-term plans.







It has long been rumored that Dhaka WASA will increase the supply of water from the surface in order to reduce pressure on groundwater. However, their words do not reflect their action.

Leave Your Comments