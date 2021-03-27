Published:  12:17 AM, 27 March 2021

Indian delegation pays homage to liberation war martyrs

Indian delegation pays homage to liberation war martyrs Indian delegation paying homage to the liberation war martyrs by laying a wreath at the Savar National Memorial on Friday. -ISPR
 
Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden jubilee of great independence, 39 Indian Army personnel who participated in the great war of liberation arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday. The incoming Indian troops paid homage to the liberation war martyr's by laying a wreath at the Savar National Memorial on Friday. During the visit, the Indian delegation will visit the Para dropping site in Kalihati area of Tangail, the Great Liberation War and Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. The delegation is set to return home on Monday.


