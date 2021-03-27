UNHCR wishes peace, prosperity for Bangladesh



UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has wished for peace and prosperity for the next 50 years of Bangladesh saying he is sure it will become one of the great first centuries of any nation. "It is my great pleasure to congratulate the people and government of Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of your independence. We at the UNHCR have been honoured to stand with Bangladesh since its inception," he said in a message on the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Bangladesh, UNB reports.





He said March 1971 was a turning point for them too. "Our work with the ten million Bangladeshis who sought refuge in India was the first time UNHCR was asked to coordinate international assistance for refugees," he added.





The high commissioner said they were first hand witnesses then to the incredible resilience of the Bangladeshi people and remain in awe now of their generosity to nearly one million Rohingyas, who have sought refuge in Bangladesh.





"Even as you overcome challenges, like the current pandemic," Grandi added.





