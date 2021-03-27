Pakistan PM greets BD



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended felicitations to Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, saying Pakistan would like to fortify its existing bonds with Bangladesh.





"We would like to fortify our existing bonds with brotherly Bangladesh and build new ones for our succeeding generations, as we believe the destinies of our two peoples are intertwined," he said in a written message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, BSS reports.





The message read out by Charge d' Affairs of Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka Kashif Jameel was screened at the concluding ceremony of the 10-day special programme at the national parade ground here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.





President M Abdul Hamid addressed the function as the chief guest while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it as the guest of honor with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.





Imran said the centenary events to commemorate Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are reflective of the deep affection and esteem.





Noting that Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, which are based on shared history, common faith and convergent interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond, he said, "On this occasion, let us renew our resolve to jointly work for better future for our peoples and even closer ties between our two countries".





