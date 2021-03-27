Google celebrates Bangladesh's Independence Day



The world's most-used internet search engine Google has created a doodle marking the Inde-pendence Day of Bangladesh. The Google has created national flag of Bangladesh on its homepage, as the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been celebrating Golden Jubilee of Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Thousands of people from all section paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the War of Liberation by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here from this morning marking the 51st Independence and National Day.





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also paid rich tributes to the Liberation War heroes by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar.





Cross section of people also paid the homage to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.





People are also celebrating birth centenary of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all time.





