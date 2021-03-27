

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the government is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Independence without people by imposing an undeclared "curfew" in Dhaka.





"The situation that prevails today (Friday) in Bangladesh, especially in Dhaka city, is not expected for any of us. We've seen an undeclared curfew in the entire city while people's movement is being stopped," he said, UNB reports.





The BNP leader said, "The government is celebrating this day keeping people away."





As part of ensuring foolproof security centring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, traffic on different roads in the capital has been restricted. The leaders and activists of BNP were barred from going to the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman to pay homage to him on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Independence.





Taking permission from police, Fakhrul and some other party senior leaders placed a wreath at Zia's grave paying tribute to him.





Later, talking to reporters, Fakhrul said they have postponed their most programs, including a rally, to mark the day due to the deteriorating Covid situation.





He alleged that though coronavirus situation has taken a dangerous turn, the government is showing apathy to it. "The main reason behind the government's indifference is that they're busy with foreign guests. We don't see their interest in protecting people."





Replying to a question, Fakhrul said the government has long been failed to resolve the unsettled issues, including ensuring fair share of water of the common rivers, with friendly country India.





He said the government has been talking about signing the Teesta water sharing deal for 10 years, but it has so far failed to do so.





The BNP leader alleged that the government has unilaterally signed a deal with India to share water of the Feni River.





