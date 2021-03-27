'Communal forces, fake FFs to be identified'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that communal evil forces and the fake freedom fighters are equally harmful to the country and they have to be identified.





He came up with the remarks while talking to journalists after paying homage to the martyr's of independence along with party leaders at the national memorial in Savar marking the Independence Day on Friday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, "Fake freedom fighters are no less harmful than the communal evil forces …so, we have to identify and prevent them, and it is our commitment on the Independence Day." Regarding the declaration of Independence on March 26, 1971, the ruling party leader said only Bangabandhu had the mandate for proclamation of Independence, adding that "actually no others had any right to proclaim the independence of the country."





He said, "The readers of proclamation of independence may be more than one, but the real announcer is only one. Bangabandhu, who was elected the majority party leader through the election, got the mandate for proclaiming the independence," he added. "No one had such right to proclaim independence," the minister explained.







