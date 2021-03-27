US, EU pledge to counter China



The United States and Europe on Wednesday pledged deeper cooperation on countering China, with an agreement to start a formal US-European Union (EU) dialogue on the matter. The cooperation in countering China's increasing assertiveness includes North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) closing ranks with 'like-minded democracies' in the Asia-Pacific region, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).





"We decided to continue meetings at the senior official and expert levels on topics such as reciprocity, economic issues, resilience, human rights, security multilateralism and areas for constructive engagement with China, such as climate change," said European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell, the EU chief for foreign affairs.





"We share an assessment of China's role as a partner, as a competitor, and as a ... rival. We equally agree, and this is maybe all most important, to support the fullest possible involvement of the United States in the European Union Defence Initiative, and to enhance our dialogue on this issue," he added.





Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Belgium this week, said that the US-EU dialogue was needed to confront "the challenges that China presents to the rules-based order that we both subscribe to".





Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in a discussion with Blinken said that he plans build partnerships with Japan, South Korea, Australia and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China, as the military alliance of 30 European and North American nations develops its strategic plan, known as NATO 2030, reported SCMP.





"To strengthen partnerships with like-minded democracies is a way also to protect the rules-based international order. And of course, this is all about the consequences of the rise of China, and on many of the issues in NATO 2030," he said.





Leave Your Comments