Infections, deaths keep rising

The consignment of Covid-19 vaccine doses, sent by India to Bangladesh as a gift for the second time, is unloaded from the aircraft it came in at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday. -Collected



The number of infections and deaths due to Covid-19 are continuing to rise in Bangladesh as 3,737 new cases and 33 deaths were recorded on Friday.





The death toll increased to 8,830 and the tally of infections has surged to 5,88,132, according a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). A total of 27,299 samples were tested at 224 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.





Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 13.69 percent tested positive while 12.95 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release continued. Among the 33 deaths, 21 are male and 12 female, the press release said, adding four are in their 40s, 14 in their 50s while 15 are above 60 years. According to the division-wise data, 26 deaths took place in Dhaka Division.





The recovery count rose to 5,31,951 after another 2,057 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period. The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.





China was the world's first country which reported the first death from the novel coronavirus on January 11, 2020 in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.







