Biden, Boris greet Hasina

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the golden jubilee of its independence.





In a message on Friday, Biden said Bangladesh is an "example of economic progress and a country of great hope and opportunity". He commended the country's 'remarkable achievements'. US Amba-ssador in Bangladesh Earl Miller read out the message in a video on Friday, bdnews24 reports.





"Your hosting of one million Rohingya refugees is an example to the world of humanity and generosity. The United States will continue to be a steadfast partner in finding a durable solution to this crisis," Biden added. "I also applaud Bangladesh's commitment on climate change and look forward to my Administration working closely with you on this important issue."





"The United States values our friendship with Bangladesh, and we believe that shared commitments to democracy and human rights form the foundation of strong partnerships," the 46th US president said.





"I look forward to working with you to strengthen these commitments to build an even brighter future for the people of our nations over the next 50 years and beyond."





"I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh on this important and historic day of celebration."





On the other hand, hailing Bangladesh as 'one of the fastest-growing economies in the world', UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized that the UK and Bangladesh share the ambition to create an even more prosperous and environmentally-sustainable future.





"It's amazing to reflect on how much your nation has achieved since the circumstance of its birth," said the UK Prime Minister.





In a video message, Johnson remembered the historic visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Downing Street in London in 1972, describing the visit as "instrumental in forging the friendship" between the UK and Bangladesh.





Prime Minister Johnson recalled fondly his visit to Bangladesh in 2018, when he was welcomed "with a great deal of warmth and generosity".





He emphasized the bond between the UK and Bangladesh, "incarnated by the 600,000 strong British-Bangladeshi community who contribute so much to the United Kingdom every day".





