Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a program celebrating the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Friday, Mar 26, 2021. -Press Wing, Bangabhaba



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said India is irrefutably linked to Bangladesh's 1971 birth as her counterpart in the neighboring country Narendra Modi joined Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary and the country's Independence Golden Jubilee celebrations in the capital.





"India is inextricably linked to Bangladesh's birth," she told the concluding of the 10-day national celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's 1971 Independence at the National Parade Square, BSS reports.





She simultaneously paid rich tributes to the Indian veterans who fought for Bangladesh's independence alongside Bangladeshi freedom fighters while a number of octogenarian Indian military officials who fought the 1971 war were president on the audience line.





The Bangladesh premier urged India to take the lead role in developing a politically stable and economically vibrant South Asia in line with Modi's "neighborhood first" policy and being the biggest country in the region.





"We laud Prime Minister Modiji's 'neighborhood first' policy (but) India needs to play a pioneering role in building a stable and politically-economically vibrant South Asia," Sheikh Hasina said. She appreciated India for sending vaccines for preventing coronavirus to the neighboring countries, including Bangladesh calling the gesture a "reflection of that policy".





Sheikh Hasina added: "If we move forward hand in hand, the development of our people is inevitable" and noted that Dhaka-New Delhi relations by now reached to a new height.





President Abdul Hamid joined as the chief guest, also witnessed by Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana along with others.



