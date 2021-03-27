HK 'has no right to dictate' passport recognition: Britain

The BNO passport allows Hong Kongers born before 1997 greater travel privileges to the UK but no working or settling rights. -Reuters



Britain told Hong Kong on Friday that it had "no right" to order other countries not to accept a UK travel document for a popular youth working scheme after the city confirmed it had made the request to several other nations.





The row is the latest diplomatic spat centering on the British National (Overseas) passport as China imposes a sweeping crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong. The BNO passport is a legacy of Hong Kong's handover to China by colonial Britain in 1997.





Until recently it allowed Hong Kongers born before 1997 greater travel privileges to the UK but no working or settling rights. But after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last year, Britain began offering a pathway to citizenship for BNO passport holders and their families. In response, Hong Kong and China said it would no longer recognize the BNO passport as a legitimate travel document.





Late Thursday, Hong Kong confirmed media reports that it had recently written to 14 consulates telling them not to allow young people to use their BNO passports to apply for working holiday visas in Europe, North America and parts of Asia.





"Hong Kong participants under the Working Holiday Scheme should be confined to holders of the HKSAR passport," a spokesperson of Hong Kong's Labour Department added in a statement.





That sparked anger in Britain, which said countries had the right to make their own rules on which travel documents they accept for identification.





"The Hong Kong government has no authority to dictate which passports foreign governments recognize as valid," a spokeswoman for the British Foreign Office said on Friday.





--- CNA, Hong Kong

