"Jodi KintuTobuo" trailer releases



ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for South Asian content, has unveiled its fourth local production in Bangladesh - the ZEE5 Original "Jodi KintuTobuo". The makers released a one-minute trailer yesterday, giving their viewers a glimpse into this refreshing love story by National Award winning film director Shihab Shaheen. Starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba and NusratFaria in lead roles, Jodi KintuTobuo is a light-hearted romantic comedy . Set to release on 1st April, Jodi KintuTobuo will be free to watch for viewers in Bangladesh.





Dubbed as the "Bangladeshi Wedding of the Year", the film's plot revolves around the almost perfect love story of Abeer and Preety, who experience a roller coaster of emotions and complex situationsin an urban setup. This will be the first time Apurba and Faria feature as an on-screen couple for an OTT production. The film will also feature notable actors such asTariq Anam Khan, SaberiAlam, Naziba Bashar and Amaan Reza.





This ZEE5 Original has been presented by Evaly and co-presented by Godrej Good Knight. ZEE5 Bangladeshreleased the film's first look on Tuesday night followed by a one minute trailer yesterday, giving a sneak peek in to its the colourful and radiant world of the lead characters Abeer and Preety.





Speaking on the trailer launch of Jodi Kintu Tobou, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "All our Bangla Originals Mainkar Chipay, WTFry and Contract have received a huge audience response. We're now thrilled to share the first look of our latest Bangla Original, a feature film titled Jodi Kintu Tobou. JKT is a light-hearted romantic comedy with some of the finest Bangladeshi talent and is in line with our vision of creating rich, diverse and intriguing narratives with the best of local talent and giving them a global audience. I hope that our viewers enjoy Jodi KintuTobuo just as much as they did the recently released web-series, Contract!" The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Leave Your Comments