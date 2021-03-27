Review of the Book 'Mellowed with Years'



'Mellowed with Years', a collection of poems in English written by the eminent Indian writer and poet Dr Debasis Panigrahi was published recently by Rubric Publishing, Noida, India.







Dr Panigrahi is a bilingual author, who writes in his mother tongue Odia, declared as a classical language of India as well as English. Sri Jayanta Mahapatra, one of the greatest poets writing in English of our times has written the foreword of the book.







A popular and critically acclaimed author writing for close to three decades, he is the recipient of 'Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award' for short stories. He has published 10 collections of stories, 3 collections of novellas, one novel and one work of non-fiction and lyrics each in Odia, so far.





About Panigrahi, Mahapatra observes in his foreword "He has something positive to say about being human, and that is what gives his poetry a safe passage".





Arundhathi Subramaniam, a distinguished Indian poet, and writer, endorsing the work writes "These utterances stand poised between verse and prose, between a diarist's outpourings and a memoirist's reflections. I was struck by the unpretentiousness, vulnerability, and self-doubt of these notes to the self, as they reflect on aging, infirmity, introversion, loneliness and foreboding, and what it means to live a 'reclusive' life under a 'preoccupied' sky, in a world determined to 'fast-track the process of forgetting'. These are musings of poignancy and startling candor".





The poems of the collection, "Mellowed with Years" are musings on our life and times, musings mellowed with years. That is how the collection gets its name. A few of them are based on 'Corona', the deadly pandemic that overtook the world in 2020 and which is still an ongoing one with an ominous overhang looming large over mankind. In a way, the collection is a part-memoir of life in the time of Corona.





Panigrahi, the poet writes in the 'Preface' to the book, "with no cure in sight and the virus creating havoc with its dark world of daily death and mayhem, and nothing better to look forward to, I turned to poetry for solace and succor and for keeping my body and soul together. The footprints of Corona are all over this collection of poems, most of which were born under a great sense of despondency; but all the same, these poems provided me a much-needed anchorage to negotiate and steer in the unending gloom of morbid anxieties and all-encompassing helplessness".





In one of his Corona poems, 'Pandemic Blues', Panigrahi writes, 'When days begin/on such an inauspicious note / all days look similar/sad, shocking, dreadful, tragic'. In another poem, 'Life in the time of Corona', he observes, 'The human touch that can be / such a comfort/ is to be avoided like the plague. The pandemic has/formalized the distance. Separation has become / the new normal'.





The poems often reflect on forgetfulness, reticence, tentativeness, and absence of entitlements. A recurrent theme is the deceptiveness of memory, remembrance, and recollections, as the line of distinction between fact and fiction is getting blurred. There is an overwhelming preoccupation with the fleetingness of time, fears, premonitions, forebodings, aging, insanity, infirmity, death, and morbidity. In the poem, 'A Writer of Obituaries', the poet wonders, 'Are we now capable of grieving loss/grieving someone's absence in our lives/ with any sincerity of purpose?'. However, the poet does not intend to make it a dark book, though the dominant mood of the time seems to have seeped into his poetry.





Another major stand of his poetry is the search for sanity in the face of the stark reality that everyone is on the brink that separates sanity from insanity and life has become an exercise in brinkmanship. The poems are longish, something like storytelling in verse, written in a deeply personal and intimate mode and portray relationships, emotions, places, and peoples with an unusual intensity.





Writing about his hometown 'Cuttack' in the eastern Indian State of Odisha, Panigrahi writes 'The place grows on you/ this quaint little ancient/ township of Cuttack. For a millennial town / it bears the burden of history / rather lightly. He also beautifully maps 'Ladakh' situated in the northernmost part of India, 'So close is the sky / I could hold it on my palm / like a round blue platter / The plateau lies before me / in an uncut single piece / like a glass top on / a large wooden table.'





The poems of the collection are deeply perceptive, contemplative, and poignant. Their content includes meditative reflections on life and death, an obsessive preoccupation with time, an incessant search for sanity, a touch of nostalgia, and an abiding faith consisting of spiritual quest and prayer. The poetic idiom is refreshingly Indian, uninfluenced by western poetic styles and the poetry is heartfelt, honest, and unpretentious. Its seeming simplicity contains a profundity of thought and a highly evolved art and craft of writing, which is easily discernible in the poems.





Writing about Panigrahi's poetry, Bibhu Padhi, an acclaimed Indian English poet says, 'He creates his own personal myth, steeped in grief and loss. Yet, his poetry is not pessimistic, as he resolves conflicts at a spiritual and philosophical level, that is uniquely Indian in its ethos. In his 'A Hymn for Myself', he ends on a note of prayer, 'I set out on my journey / knowing that it would / be difficult to complete. Yet, how can I waver now? For if I do / others may not venture / to walk in the path I did / God, please walk by my side'. Panigrahi's is a new and refreshing voice to watch out for from the subcontinent.

