More than hundred books on Bangabandhu and Liberation War unveiled



This year's Ekushey Book Fair added more attraction among the people as books reflecting the life and works of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and war of liberation got unveiled marking the Bangabandhu's birth centenary and golden jublee of independence.





Keeping the warm and hostile weather aside, students, researchers, the elderly, writers and the new generation have crowded at various stalls in the nineth day of Book Fair and 51st Independence day as these books are making an important contribution to research sources, writing materials, and building awareness among the new generation. People expressed joy with books "Hridoye Ongkito Mukh", "Amader Ekjon Bangabandhu Ache", "Bangabandhu O Bangladesh" etc in their hands.





Till the date more than hundred fresh books reflecting the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been published. Agami Prokashoni published most books.







Munaem Sarkar's "Shadhin Shwadeshe Jonoker Pododhoni" and "Amar Rajnoitik Jibone Muktishongram abong Bangabandhu", Syed Jahid Hasan's " Bangabandhu tonoy Sheikh Kamal Chiro Biplobi Chironjibi", "Durnitir Biruddhe Bangabandhu" by Akhtaruzzaman, "Hridoye Ongkito Mukh" by Akhtaruzzaman, "Bangabandhur Oitihashik Shat e March er Vashon O Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra" by Prof Orup Ratan Chowdhury. "Amader Ekjon Bangabandhu Ache" by Rakibul Amin, "Bangabondhu theke Deshrotno" by Haider Muhammed Zitu. "Electrar Gaan Bangabandhu O Sheikh Hasina" by Dr Fazlul Haque Shoukat, and "Bangabandhur Shopner Bangladesh" by Fazlul Haque have been published from Agami Prokashoni."Bissho Netader drishtite Bangabandhu" by Musa Sadiq, "Bangabandhu" and "Ohona" by Saleh Rafique have been published from Murdhonno Prokashoni.





Besides these "Bangabandhu Muktijuddho o Varot" and "Bangabandhu Manik Mia Shomporko" by Dr Sunil Kanti de have been unveiled.





Dhaka Prokashoni publishes Professor Anu Muhammed's "Bangabandhur Shat e Marcher Vashon Oitihashik Mullayon".





Agami Prokashoni publishes various books on War of Liberation including " Amar Dekha Muktijuddho" by Azadul Haque, "Bangladesher Muktijuddho Songbadpotro O Shangbadiker Vumika", "Ekattor e Pakistan e Bangabandhur bichar O Bissho Protikria" by Sunil Kanti Dey, "Sritite Ekattor" by Nurun Nahar, "Bangabandhu ebong Muktijuddhe Birangona" by Jannat-E-Ferdousi, "Bangladeshe Chotogolpe Muktijuddho" by Sohel Rana, etc.





Ananna Publications unveils "Abba hujurer deshe" by M.R. Akhtar Mukul, "Nishiddho koekjon" by Asif Nazrul, "Muktijuddher Dolilpotro" by Muntaseer Mamun, "Koekjon Kishore Joddha" by Mostafa Kamal, "Japanider chokhe Bangalee bir" by Dr Nurun Nabi, etc.





Oboshor Publication comes up with Supa Sadia's "Muktijuddhe Shoto Shaheed Buddhijibi", while Oitijjho Publication with " Dagal" by Hasan Hamid and Onindo Publication unveils "Ekattore Kishori" by Anuwara Khatun.





Concerned Authorities of Bangla Academy are watchful on ensuring that merriment from the bookworms donot flout health protocoals.

