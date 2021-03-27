Modi opens second day with temple visit









Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kickstarted the second day of his Bangladesh visit with morning prayers at the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira.





The temple, dedicated to the Goddess Kali, is a famous Hindu pilgrimage site in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyamnagar Upazila of the southwestern district.





According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered across India and neighbouring countries.





Television footage showed Modi crowning the goddess and praying in a seated position on the temple floor on Saturday.





The temple is believed to have been built by a Brahmin, named Anari, in the latter part of the 12th century. It was built as a 100-door temple, which was later renovated by Lakshman Sen, the ruler from the Sena dynasty of the Bengal region, in the 13th century. Bengal zamindar Pratapaditya rebuilt the temple in the 16th century.





Modi arrived in Shyamnagar by helicopter on Saturday morning and reached the temple site by car. Devotees greeted him with their hands folded in a traditional posture as the sounds of conch shells and women’s ululation reverberated.





After the ritual at the Jeshoreshwari temple, Modi headed out to Tungipara of Gopalganj district to visit the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed him there.





Modi’s next stop was another Hindu pilgrimage site, Orakandi temple in Gopalganj.





Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh and attended the twin celebrations of the country’s 50 years of independence and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.





