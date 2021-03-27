Modi pays tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara









Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his final resting place in Tungipara on the second day of his Bangladesh visit.





Modi reached the mausoleum complex at 11:30 am on Saturday where he was greeted with flowers by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.





Later, Modi laid wreaths at the tomb of the architect of an independent Bangladesh.





The Indian prime minister arrived in Tungipara by helicopter after offering morning prayers at the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira.





Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh and attended the twin celebrations of the country’s 50 years of independence and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.





