39 virus deaths, highest daily spike in 14 weeks









Bangladesh has logged 3,674 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count since Jul 2, taking the tally of infections to 591,806.





The death toll climbed to 8,869 after 39 fatalities, the highest daily count since Dec 15, were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the government.





Another 1,971 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 533,922.





As many as 24,664 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.90 percent.





The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.22 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.50 percent.





Globally, over 126.17 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 2.76 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.





Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.









