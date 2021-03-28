Fighting the demon called climate change





There is no denying fact that the climate pattern is changing across the globe. This change is attributed to the single effect of individual and interactive effects of global changes in atmospheric composition, land use, biodiversity, oceans, and climate. The present concerns regarding the greenhouse effect and depletion of the ozone layer causing global warming will further aggravate the natural disaster situation. Ice is melting at a faster rate due to global warming causing sea levels to rise which will ultimately inundate geographically fragile, low lying and small island countries. Climate change is already happening and as a consequence, the occurrence of cyclones, tornadoes, and tidal surges are increasing especially in tropical and geographically vulnerable countries like Bangladesh.







Climate change is a global problem that requires real solutions. The causes of climate change and its impacts on the environment and human health are now more understood. The increase in the average temperature of the atmosphere, oceans, and landmass of the earth has been a great concern for the world's scientists, thinkers, and environmentalists, especially for the last three decades. Now the topic has come to the forefront of the global agenda on environmental policies.







Since the early 1800, with the advent of the industrial revolution in Europe, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased considerably because humans have burned large amounts of fuel in their homes and factories. Carbon dioxide allows sunlight to reach the earth and warm its surface, but it prevents some surface heat from escaping out of the atmosphere. The greenhouse effect may raise the temperature near the ground.







The average surface temperature of the earth is about 15° C. Over the last century, this average has risen by about 0.6 Celsius degrees. Scientists predict further warming of 1.4 to 5.8 Celsius degrees by the year 2100. This temperature rise is expected to melt polar ice caps and glaciers as well as warm the oceans, all of which will expand ocean volume and raise sea level by an estimated 9 to 100 cm, flooding some coastal regions and even entire islands. Some regions in warmer climates will receive more rainfall than before, but soils will dry out faster between storms. This soil aridity may damage food crops, disrupting food supplies in some parts of the world. Plant and animal species will shift their ranges toward the poles or to higher elevations seeking cooler temperatures and species that cannot do so may become extinct.







Some experts predict that an increase in global warming will result in unpredictable weather patterns, including storm surges in which wind piles up water in low-lying areas.







Scientists predicted that during global warming, the northern regions of the Northern Hemisphere will heat up more than other areas of the planet, northern and mountain glaciers will shrink, and less ice will float on northern oceans. Regions that now experience light winter snows may receive no snow at all. These are happening now across the globe. For example, Canada is having a different weather pattern for the last few years. Bangladesh is experiencing more floods, and hundreds of thousands of refugees are migrating to the big cities, and the country is termed as `Poster Child' in the international arena for its vulnerability to Climate Change.







An increase in global warming will likely result in a rise in sea levels that could threaten many coastal areas around the world. Experts predict that parts of Bangladesh may become completely submerged if sea levels rise. Sea level changes will complicate life in many coastal regions. A 100-cm rise could submerge 6 percent of The Netherlands, 17.5 percent of Bangladesh, according to sources, and most or all of many island countries including the Maldives. Erosion of cliffs, beaches, and dunes will increase. Storm surges, in which winds locally pile up water and raise the sea, will become more frequent and damaging.







So far, so many treaties/agreements have been signed, some of the Conference of Parties (COPs) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change were held and later ratified by the signatory countries. No remarkable progress is done even in three decades. The historic Kyoto Protocol (the Kyoto Protocol was adopted on 11 December 1997. Owing to a complex ratification process, it entered into force on 16 February 2005), was a model for specifically developing countries where parties had agreed to carbon cuts and stabilize the emissions to the level of the year 1990. Later the United States did not ratify the Protocol by stating that the bindings of the Protocol "would seriously harm the economy of the United States". Eventually, Canada also withdrew itself from the Protocol, and as such the historic treaty became an inactive mechanism and ended in null and void.







In 2011, Canada, Japan, and Russia stated that they would not take on further Kyoto targets. Canada was committed to cutting its greenhouse emissions to 6% below 1990 levels by 2012, but in 2009 emissions were 17% higher than in 1990. The then Harper government prioritized oil sands development in Alberta and deprioritized the reduction of greenhouse emissions. So the fate of the Kyoto Protocol was 'on its last legs.'



Madrid Summit





One of the best options left for Bangladesh was to resort to the positive outcomes of COP25, but it finally rounded up with `loss and damage' which means, for Bangladesh's vulnerability, the country has to be dependent on Warsaw International Mechanism who are more interested in advice rather than approving funds that Bangladesh deserves-it's a long way up.







Still, among all bad news, there is a ray of hope popping up. As part of electoral pledges, the Joe Biden administration has taken a great decision to come back to Paris Agreement and the US has formally joined Paris Pact recently. Besides, Biden has his policies of cutting down emissions within his country. Maybe America's decision would contribute to reducing emissions and would encourage other countries to do so.



Bangladesh' Vulnerability





Climate change is a matter of grave concern for Bangladesh. The country is much cited in the environment pages of the globe as one of the most vulnerable countries of the world. Cyclones, floods, tidal surges, droughts are very frequent. The cyclone Sidr that hit the country on 7 November 2007 is a burning example. Later many devastating cyclones hit the country, and the last one, cyclone Bulbul gave us further messages about nature's revenge. In the recent past, the country witnessed several cyclones and floods, which caused huge casualties with colossal damage to property and infrastructure.







Bangladesh is a country of deltaic nature and is largely flat and nearly 50 percent of the landmass has an elevation of fewer than 10 meters above sea levels. Several studies were undertaken on the vulnerability of Bangladesh to climate change, particularly to the sea level rise due to global warming.







What Bangladesh would do in this dismal silhouette since Bangladesh being the worst victim contributing insignificantly to the process of global warming? Even if a single country like Bangladesh cuts all of its emissions, the already concentrated carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would make the low-lying countries like Bangladesh prone to inundation, not because of Bangladesh but due to the burning process of fossil fuel of other countries, as the carbon level now transcends national boundaries.







As Bangladesh has little resources to combat global warming, it is better to opt for adaptation with some mitigation-policies based on the capability to foreseeing future vulnerability. The country's voice in international fora should be even stronger to establish the 'polluters pay' policy. Bangladesh is a poor country and it cannot make up for the irreparable loss.







Bangladesh is a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and a signatory to the Kyoto Protocol, which doesn't exist now because of the withdrawal of the United States, Canada, and some other developed countries. The government has been putting much emphasis on this global issue. The country has participated in all conferences of parties, working group meetings and has been able to draw the attention of the world community on the issue of climate change vulnerability.







What we are doing now as part of the adaptation and mitigation strategies, we are doing it at our capacity which includes, several conservation efforts including the coastal green belt project to halt tidal surge and cyclone and to enhance carbon sinks. Ozone-depleting substances (ODS) programs have been completed successfully throughout the country.







Although Bangladesh as a developing country is not bound by carbon dioxide-reducing obligations, the country can take part in the CDM (clean development mechanism) actions with cooperation from the developed nations. Through CDM programs the rich countries will benefit Bangladesh. This will encourage investments by other countries. Some of the CDM-oriented programs have already been undertaken in the country. CDM programs undertaken means restraining greenhouse gases to ease the efforts of adaptability policies for the country.





The fact remains that the developing nations have fallen victims (as they have little resources to cope up), with the adverse effect of the indiscriminate use of energy by the industrialized nations, which appears to affect the entire globe. In this backdrop, what the world community needs is to find ways to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through a true global partnership. The earth has become a global village where every nation has its responsibility towards reversing the adverse impacts of climate change.







While facing the present harsh reality, a paradigm shift in our actions and new lifestyle should be our parameters to combat climate change vulnerability. Adequate practice for adaptation should be very timely and effective. Creating mass awareness on conserving energy in buildings, modernizing vehicles, and advising the public would be very effective tools for the government. Individuals, too, can take steps. Every time a consumer buys an energy-efficient appliance; adds insulation to a house; uses recycled paper, metal, and glass; or commutes by pollution-free transportation, he or she is fighting global warming.







Let us hope the magnitude of the Climate Change demon won't hit us to that extend, as predicted by the scientists.





The writer is a short story writer and essayist and Certified Member ECO Canada, Calgary

Alberta.



