Diner Sheshe





"My parents had always prioritized family duties and whilst they were busy saving up for us, somewhere, their dreams took a backseat. So, on Mamma-Papa's 50th Anniversary, my sister and I decided to surprise them with a trip to Singapore! We just wanted them to put their feet up and chill.Mamma agreed instantly, but we knew that convincing Papa would be hard. As expected, Papa said, 'Itna paisa kharch karne ki kya zaroorat hai?' Papa also had a back problem, 'Paanch ghante ki flight! Waha aisa kya hai… tiring ho jayega,' he said.







And that was enough to convince him-he finally gave in! It was our first international trip as a family, so we planned everything to the T-from To-Do lists to pre booking hotels to detailed itineraries-I wanted everything to be perfect. At the airport, seeing our entire family, all the kids and grandkids together, Papa beamed with joy and said, 'Aaj mere jeevan bhar ki punji mere saath hai.' And once we boarded the plane, Papa and Mamma couldn't contain their excitement-they were glued to the window seat and kept clicking photos of the sky!





The next 7 days in Singapore were the best-Mamma and Papa were so happy! This once, while we were in Jurong Bird Park, we had such a blast, that we lost track of time and missed our bus! But it was so worth it-Mamma and Papa were giggling like 16-year-olds. At 73, Mamma clicked her first selfie! She even created a Facebook page and posted all the photos online.





On the 3rd day, I was utterly surprised to see Papa stand in a 45-minute long queue just to ride a rollercoaster at Sentosa; 3 generations on that one ride was pretty epic! Then there was no stopping them-every morning, Mamma would make a list of all the rides in the amusement park and tell Papa, 'Suno, yeh wali ride miss mat karna!'





Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments