BUP Celebrates the Independence Day



Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) celebrates the Independence and National Day with various programs under the supervision of BUP Cultural Forum on 26 March 2021virtually. The day was observed maintaining social distancing with a view to spreading the historical significance and awareness of the day to the next generation.







The day includes illuminating buildings, discussion meeting and distributing books on Bangabandhu and Independence. Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman, SGP, SUP, ndc, psc joined the program as the chief guest while Pro-VC Professor M Abul KashemMozumder, PhD. and Dr. Syed Anwar Husain, Professor Bangabandhu Chair joined the program as the special guests. Among others, BUP high officials, faculty members and students were also present.

