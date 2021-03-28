Holi festival today



Holi, a Hindu religious festival of colours, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow with due religious fervour and much enthusiasm. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest, reports BSS.





The festival, also known as Dol Purnima (full moon day), will begin in the morning with different rituals and it will continue till afternoon. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the festival will be celebrated in a limited scale. As a ritual in celebration of the festival, the devotees visit the shrines, temples and offer colours (abir) at the feet of Idol of the God Sri Krishna and Goddess Sri Radhika.





The festival marks Abir Khela, a significant part of the festival, which means throwing of abir, a kind of perfumed and pink coloured powder and other colorful powders by revelers, on each other making festival-goers coated in colour to make festival enthusiastic.Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee will arrange Dol Purnima festival at Dhakeswari National Temple. The festivity will be limited in offering of puja, 'hom joggo' and distribution of prashad.







Religious songs in praise of lord Krishna and other rituals, including worshiping of lord Krishna, will begin in the morning at Hindu temples across the country including Dhaka. Abir will be offered at the feet of idols of Radha Krishna and Chaitanyadeb. Devotees will also offer the Abir to god and goddess.The festival has been introduced marking an auspicious day when Sri Krishna, Sri Radhika and their friends were playing with Abir at Brindaban in the ancient days.





The festival is known as Dol Jatra in many states in India, including West Bengal, Tamilnadu (Madras), Orissa and North, West and Middle regions of India. Holi is also celebrated in neighboring Nepal.Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council called for withdrawing the hartal called by Hefajat-e-Islam on the day of Holi festival.In a statement, the council's general secretary Advocate Rana Dasgupta expressed hope that the hartal would be withdrawn considering the religious sentiment of a huge number of people of the country.







