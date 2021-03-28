Golden Jubilee of Independence celebrated



The Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence and the National Day was celebrated in Paikgachha upazila of Khulna on Friday with due dignity and various programs. The upazila administration, upazila parishad, the ruling Awami League and its associate organizations, police officers, municipal officers, educational institutions placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday morning.







An essay writing and painting competition for children were held at 10 am and a doa mahfil at 11 am seeking for salvation of the departed souls of martyred freedom fighters. A friendly football match between upazila administration and municipality football team held at 4pm at the Government High school playground. A pleasant cultural program and prize giving ceremony were also held in the evening with nice fireworks. Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Ikbal Montu was present as chief guest at the program, which was chaired by Paikgacha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ABM Khalid Hossain Siddiquee.





Assistant Superintendent of Police (D Circle) Humayun Kabir, Mayor Salim Jahangir, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shahriar Haque, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ejaz Shafi, Inspector (Investigation) Ashraful Alam, Chief Scientific Officer Dr Md Latiful Islam, Deputy Director Kamrul Haque, Zilla Parishad Member Sheikh Kamrul Hasan Tipu, Upazila Vice Chairman Shiabuddin Firoz Bulu, Principal Mihir Barman Mondol, Rabiul Islam, Palli Biddut Samiti DGM Rezayet Ali including government officials of various departments institute heads and were also present on the occasion.











---Paikgachha, Khulna





