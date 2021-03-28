'Real poor FFs will get homes'

Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon) MP receives a crest from Munsurabad High School Managing Committee President Rezaul Karim at a program held on the school premises on Saturday. -AA



Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon) has said that the freedom fighters who are really poor will get homes as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was speaking as chief guest at a program for conferring reception to valiant freedom fighters at Munsurabada High School in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Saturday.





Nixon Chowdhury MP said, "Allegations were raised against UNO Rokibur Rahman of making attempts to distribute houses to the affluent freedom fighters depriving the poor one in exchange of money.







But I suspended, on information, the distribution and ordered the current UNO to give the houses to the real poor freedom fighters." On behalf of the Munsurabad High School Committee, freedom fighter commanders, and Munsurabad High School Munsurabad High School Committee president Rezaul Karim handed over a crest to MP Nixon Chowdhury on the occasion.





Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Habibur Rahman, ex-upazila parishad chairman Shahadat Hossain, Bhanga upazila Awami League General Secretary Faizur Rahman, upazila secondary education officer Syed Ahmed Jamshed, Hamerdi upazila parishad chairman Advocate Shamsul Alam Rasel, Faridpur Zila Parishad Chairman Delwar Hossain, Anti Corruption Commission PP Advocate Asaduzzaman Rana were present on the occasion, among otehrs.









---Md Rajon Sikder, Bhanga, Faridpur







