DC honors 15 freedom fighters in Barisal



Barishal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jasim Uddin Haider recently honored fifteen valiant freedom fighters visiting their homes for the country's greatest sons contributions during the Liberation War. Freedom fighters got flowers, sweets, dresses and prize bonds from the DC in the arrangement by the district administration.





Local Government Division Deputy Director (DD) Shahidul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rajib Ahmed, Additional District Commissioner (General) Proshanto Kumar Das, Additional District Magistrate Goutam Baroi, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman, Freedom Fighter Mahiuddin Manik (Bir Protik) and Freedom Fither Enayet Hossain Chowdhury were also present on the occasion, among others.









---Barisal

